RoRvsWild

Build better Rails apps

Speed and reliability are requirements. RoRvsWild makes it easy to monitor and troubleshoot Ruby on Rails applications.

Screenshot
demo →

All-in-one gem

Performances & errors monitoring

Requests

Measure the response time and throughput for all your requests. Find out where to focus your optimizations on, and the line in your code causing the slowing down.

Requests

Background Jobs

Supervise ActiveJob, Delayed::Job, Resque, Sidekiq and cron jobs. As for requests, benchmark the slowest SQL queries and their impact on your servers.

Jobs

Errors

Be notified by email or in Slack whenever a new kind of exception happens. Get all the information you need to eradicate the most critical bugs in your app.

Error

All Rails apps

3 minutes to set up

Unlimited apps

Health check all your apps and environements from a single dashboard.

Dashboard

Unlimited developers

Manage invites and alerts per app. Get your team up-to-speed.

Team

Any Rails hosting

RoRvsWild supports Heroku, Scalingo, and all other Ruby hosting.

Support

Any Data store

RoRvsWild supports Redis, MongoDB, and all SQL databases.

Databases

Affordable for all

14-day free trial

Early bird Pricing

Monthly billing based on
all your apps' consumption.

  • upto100Krequests+jobs

    free

  • upto10Mrequests+jobs

    (49€) 20€

  • extra +1M requests+jobs

    +2€
  • 30-day data retention
  • Unlimited Rails apps
  • Unlimited developers

Personalized quote over 100 million requests+jobs.
Consumption estimate during the free trial.

Register before June 30th to unlock early bird base price.

10M requests+jobs(49€) 20€/month
Try RoRvsWild for Free