Build better Rails apps

All-in-one gem
Performances & errors monitoring
Requests
Measure the response time and throughput for all your requests. Find out where to focus your optimizations on, and the line in your code causing the slowing down.
Background Jobs
Supervise ActiveJob, Delayed::Job, Resque, Sidekiq and cron jobs. As for requests, benchmark the slowest SQL queries and their impact on your servers.
Errors
Be notified by email or in Slack whenever a new kind of exception happens. Get all the information you need to eradicate the most critical bugs in your app.
All Rails apps
3 minutes to set up
Unlimited apps
Health check all your apps and environements from a single dashboard.
Unlimited developers
Manage invites and alerts per app. Get your team up-to-speed.
Any Rails hosting
RoRvsWild supports Heroku, Scalingo, and all other Ruby hosting.
Any Data store
RoRvsWild supports Redis, MongoDB, and all SQL databases.